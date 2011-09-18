LONDON British boy band One Direction, who found fame on TV reality show "X-Factor," romped to the top of the single pop charts on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said.

The band, who entered the TV talent show in 2010 as individuals but joined forces at the behest of one of the judges, clocked up 153,000 sales with their debut single "What Makes You Beautiful."

There were no other new entries in the top 10 although Will Young, whose own career was forged from success on a TV reality show in 2002, saw his single "Jealousy" re-enter in ninth spot.

Singer Ed Sheeran's album "+" was another debut chart-topper, amassing more than 100,000 sales in its first week and follows the success of his two singles earlier this year.

Folk singer/songwriter Laura Marling was a new entry in fourth with "A Creature I Don't Know," while indie-rockers Kooks were new in 10th spot with "Junk Of The Heart."

(Reporting by Michael Holden)