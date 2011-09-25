LONDON Rap star Dappy hit the top of the UK single pop charts on Sunday with his debut solo single, the Official Charts Company said.

The 24-year-old rapper, who has previously tasted chart fame with grime/hip-hop/R&B outfit N-Dubz, sold over 95,000 copies of "No Regrets" to secure a second chart topper.

There were three other Top 10 entrants. U.S. singer-songwriter Jason Derulo came in at number 4 with "It Girl" while singer-guitarist James Morrison was at number 5 with "I Won't Let You Go."

Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice was up from number 39 to number nine with "Cannonball," originally released in 2002, after the song was covered by 23-year-old Welsh maths teacher John Adams on "X-Factor" last week.

Kasabian are back at the top of the album chart with their newly released "Velociraptor." The Leicestershire band scored a number one hit with "West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum" in 2009.

