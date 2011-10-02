LONDON Spanish DJ Sak Noel secured his first British number one single Sunday with the European club hit "Loca People," the Official UK Charts Company said.

The dance anthem was one of the most popular songs in nightclubs around Europe this summer and has already topped the charts in several other countries.

Many radio stations have played an edited version of the song because its lyrics contain a repeated swear word.

American pop band Maroon 5, featuring Christina Aguilera, held steady in second place with "Moves like Jagger."

U.S. rockers Goo Goo Dolls rose more than 100 places to third with "Iris," apparently receiving a boost after a contestant performed the song on ITV's "The X-Factor" music talent show.

Last week's number one -- "No Regrets" by London rapper Dappy -- was in fourth, while UK-Irish boyband One Direction slipped to fifth with "What Makes You Beautiful."

In the album chart, English singer-songwriter James Morrison was a new entry at number one with "The Awakening."

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)