LONDON Barbados-born R&B singer Rihanna went straight to the top of singles charts with "We Found Love" to claim her sixth British number one, the Official Charts Company said Sunday.

Her six number ones in five consecutive years is a record unequalled by any other female solo artist.

The single, featuring Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, notched up sales of more than 87,000 in just four days.

The U.S.-based singer is due to release her sixth studio album next month.

American pop band Maroon 5, featuring Christina Aguilera, held steady in second place with "Moves like Jagger."

Spanish DJ Sak Noel, who secured his first British number one single last week with the dance anthem "Loca People," dropped two places to number three.

In the albums chart, James Morrison held onto number one for a second week with "The Awakening."

