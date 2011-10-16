LONDON Manufactured pop band Steps, who enjoyed a string of hits at the end of the 1990s, stomped back to the top of the album charts on Sunday, a decade after their last release.

The band, who recorded 14 consecutive top 10 singles during their peak, went straight in at number one with "The Ultimate Collection," the Official Charts Company said.

The reformed group are currently appearing in their own TV documentary series which follows them as they prepare for a reunion tour in 2012.

Steps were one of five new entries in the top 10. U.S. gothic rock band Evanescence's self-titled album debuted in fourth, with Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins new in sixth with "Daydream," and Miama R&B singer/songwriter Jason Derulo in seventh with "Future History."

U.S. rock singer Ryan Adams was new in ninth with "Ashes & Fire" while veteran crooner Cliff Richard was tenth with "Soulicious," his 39th top 10 album and a record for a British act.

Barbados-born R&B singer Rihanna remained on top of singles charts with "We Found Love," while American pop band Maroon 5, featuring Christina Aguilera, was also steady in second place with "Moves like Jagger."

U.S. hip-hoppers Gym Class Heroes were the highest new entry in third with "Stereo Hearts."

(Reporting by Michael Holden)