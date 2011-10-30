Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin performs on stage during the band's world presentation of their new album ''Mylo Xyloto'' at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON Rock band Coldplay topped the album charts with their fifth studio album "Mylo Xyloto", the Official UK Charts Company said on Sunday.

Coldplay's new album knocked former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher's solo project, "Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds", off the top spot. In third place was a new entry, "Christmas", by Canadian singer Michael Buble.

Kelly Clarkson's album "Stronger" entered the charts at number five, and Tom Waits's "Bad As Me" entered in 10th place.

On the singles charts, the top two spots were taken by new entries. British rapper Professor Green's "Read All About It", featuring soul singer Emeli Sande, came in at number one, followed by "Earthquake" from singer-songwriter Labrinth, featuring rapper Tinie Tempah.

Last week's number one single, "We Found Love" by Rihanna, featuring Calvin Harris, fell to third place.

(Reporting by David Milliken)