Professor Green signs autographs as he arrives at the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) awards at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow, Scotland October 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON London rapper Professor Green continued to hog all the headlines in the singles charts with "Read All About It," holding on to number one spot for a second week, the Official Charts Company said Sunday.

The single, featuring Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sande, is Professor Green's first British number one.

The 27-year-old was also a new entrant at number three in the albums chart, with "At Your Convenience."

Florence and the Machine went straight to number one in the albums chart with her second album "Ceremonials," which notched up more than 90,000 sales in its first week.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)