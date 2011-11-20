Canadian singer Michael Buble accepts the award for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON Canadian singer Michael Buble enjoyed some early festive joy on Sunday when his collection of Christmas songs moved to number one in the album charts.

Buble's album "Christmas," featuring his version of some classic seasonal songs, climbed from second to top spot, the Official Charts Company said.

In doing so he managed to hold off the challenge of two new entries, "Jukebox" by boy band JLS and "Fallen Empires," the latest release by Northern Irish rockers Snow Patrol.

Coldplay climbed two places to fourth with "Mylo Xyloto" while Canadian rapper Drake was another new entry in fifth with "Take Care."

Barbados-born R&B singer Rihanna remained top of the singles chart with "We Found Love," featuring Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris.

"Good Feeling" by U.S. rapper Flo Rida debuted in second place, while British boy band One Direction, who found fame on TV reality show "The X Factor," were another new entry in third with "Gotta Be You."

(Reporting by Michael Holden)