Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance ''Reb'l fleur'' at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Barbados-born R&B singer Rihanna scored a record-breaking double on Sunday as her "Talk That Talk" debuted at the top of the album charts and she held onto first place in the singles ranking.

It is the second time this year she has been number one in both charts, and she becomes the first female artist to achieve the feat with different singles and albums in the same year, the Official Charts Company said.

In January Rihanna topped the two charts with her single "What's My Name" and the album "Loud."

Her latest recording, "We Found Love," featuring Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, was the best-selling single for the sixth week in a row.

She was pursued by a throng of artists linked to Britain's X-Factor television talent show.

English singer-songwriter Olly Murs, an X-Factor runner-up, was a new entrant in second place with "Dance With Me Tonight."

Swedish DJ Avicii was fresh in at number four with "Levels," chased by U.S. singer and X-Factor judge Kelly Rowland, whose "Down For Whatever," featuring the Wavs, debuted in sixth place.

Rebecca Ferguson, another X-Factor runner-up, entered at number 10 with her debut single "Nothing's Real But Love."

In the album charts, British boy band One Direction, also X-Factor graduates, jumped straight in at number two with "Up All Night."

Irish boy band Westlife were new in fourth place with their "Greatest Hits" collection, while veteran singer-songwriter Kate Bush debuted at number five with "50 Words For Snow."

Canadian rock band Nickelback entered in tenth place with their new album "Here And Now."

(Reporting by Tim Castle)