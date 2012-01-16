Singer Jessie J. performs during the ''VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul'' at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON Jessie J claimed top spot in the UK singles chart on Sunday with "Domino," knocking American rapper Flo Rida's "Good Feeling" into second place, the Official Charts Company said.

"Domino," up from number eight last week, is the 23-year-old singer's second number one single after "Price Tag."

Her success came days after she was nominated in three categories for this year's BRIT awards.

Brighton rap duo Rizzle Kicks moved up two spots to number three with "Mama do the Hump," the third UK top 10 single from their debut album "Stereo Typical."

On the album chart, Bruno Mars' "Doo-Wops & Hooligans" moved back to the top after 53 weeks in the chart. The album finished 2011 as the year's third biggest seller and has now sold 1.28 million copies since its UK release.

Indie rockers The Maccabees' third studio album "Given to the Wild" was the only new entry in the top 40 album chart, debuting at number four.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)