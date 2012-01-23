Singer Jessie J performs with a broken foot on the fourth day of the Glastonbury Festival, June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON English singer-songwriter Jessie J has held on to the top spot of the British pop charts with her upbeat dance-pop single "Domino," the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old held off competition from English hip hop duo Rizzle Kicks, who climbed one place to second with "Mama do the Hump."

"Titanium" by French DJ David Guetta and Australian singer Sia Furler rose five places to claim the number three position in the weekly rundown.

At number four was the highest new entry "Antidote," a collaboration between Swedish House Mafia, a dance act made up of three DJs from Sweden, and the Australian duo Knife Party.

American rapper Flo Rida slipped from second place to fifth with "Good Feeling."

In the album charts, English singer Adele's international hit "21" returned to pole position, replacing American R&B artist Bruno Mars, whose "Doo-Wops & Hooligans" fell to number five.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Sophie Hares)