LONDON Barbados pop group Cover Drive scored their first number one in the British singles charts on Sunday after their track "Twilight" hit the top spot on its first week on release, the Official Charts Company said.

The quartet demoted last week's best-seller "Domino" from English singer-songwriter Jessie J to third place, while French DJ David Guetta and Australian singer Sia edged up one space to number two with "Titanium."

American rapper Flo Rida enjoyed a double success by notching up a new entry at number five with "Wild Ones," also featuring Sia, while his "Good Feeling" held on at number nine after sliding four places.

In the album charts, last week's top three shuffled positions, as BRIT award nominations leader Ed Sheeran climbed two places with his "+," to return to number one.

British rock group Coldplay rose one place to number two with "Mylo Xyloto," while best-selling English singer Adele's "21" slid from the top to number three.

English singer-songwriter Sheeran is competing in four BRIT categories, including British album of the year, in the annual industry awards show next month.

American rock singer Chris Isaak's "Beyond the Sun" debuted at number six as the week's only new entry in the top 10 albums.

