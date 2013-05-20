A garden gnome is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Some spectators at London's Chelsea Flower Show wouldn't be caught dead with one in the boot of their Bentley, but garden gnomes have turned up at the show's 100th edition this year, for charity.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which runs Chelsea in the grounds of the Christopher Wren-built Royal Hospital Chelsea, has lifted a ban on the ceramic figures with floppy hats and beards in order to raise funds for an RHS charity that supports the use of gardens in schools.

Some 100 gnomes decorated by singer Elton John, actress Helen Mirren, "Downton Abbey" screenwriter Julian Fellowes and other celebrities have taken up residence by the Great Pavilion at the heart of the show. They are also up for auction on e-Bay.

Sarah Easter, acting show manager, told Reuters the RHS was keen to have a bit of fun with the gnomes, but also wants to underscore the importance of getting children out in the fresh air to learn about flowers, vegetables and fruit.

"It's got huge health benefits, it's relaxing, it's good exercise and the design side of gardening gets underplayed," Easter said.

GARDENING NOT JUST FOR GROWNUPS

British pop singer Lily Allen told Reuters that gardening was particularly important for young people surrounded by touch-screen tablets and smartphones.

"I think there is so much immediate gratification these days it's probably quite good for young people especially to grow (plants) and feed them and watch, chill out and learn something about patience," she said as she strolled amongst a largely grey-haired crowd of VIPs and gardening enthusiasts.

Celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh, host of a BBC television show about the event that will be seen by millions every night this week, admitted he also has gnomes.

"I hide mine away but I've got them. They're round the back of a yew tree," Titchmarsh told Reuters.

He said Chelsea had pulled out all the stops for the 100th birthday edition, which will see more than 160,000 visitors this year and is famed for bringing plants from throughout the world into fashion as well as reviving old favourites, like roses.

"They always do their best, but they've done their 'double best' this year," he said as he hurried past the show gardens competing for a medal from the judges on Tuesday.

A few steps away, sponsors of the RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) Blue Water Roof Garden, where English designer Nigel Dunnett has created Chelsea's first "living roof", awaited the verdict.

"The judges were here this morning and you could have heard a pin drop," Lynn Patterson, RBC Director, Corporate Responsibility, said.

Dunnett said water conservation, another big theme at this year's show, was a key part of an exhibit that ties North American plants into an urban design meant to highlight the potential for greening city rooftops.

"Water conservation and really wise use of water is at the heart of it," Dunnett said.

Another of the gardens has been created by the Sentebale charity for vulnerable children in the southern African country of Lesotho, supported by Prince Harry, whose grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is patron of the RHS.

In the Great Pavilion, amongst the fruit, vegetables and blooms of every shape and colour, 10-times gold medallists Karen and Peter Warmenhoven said their 100-year-old Dutch family firm has been bringing Amaryllis flowers and bulbs to Chelsea for 25 years, fulfilling a dream of Peter's grandfather.

The company now has customers all over the world. Is it worth the full time staff, growing flowers in Spain to have them ready in time for Chelsea and how much does it all cost?

"You don't want to know," Peter Warmenhoven said.

(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Michael Roddy)