A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON Oil major BP (BP.L) has signed a $10 billion (6 billion pound) liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China's Huadian power producer, sealing the agreement as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Britain.

BP will supply up to 1 million tonnes of LNG per year over 20 years to Huadian, China's largest gas-fired power generator.

The oil major also agreed with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to cooperate on shale gas exploration and production in the Sichuan Basin, as well as fuel retailing in China.

BP and CNPC's agreement also included jointly finding new oil and LNG trading opportunities and to work together on carbon emissions trading.

British Prime Minister David Cameron said more than 12 billion pounds worth of oil and gas deals had been signed with China as part of the President's visit.

