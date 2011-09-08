LONDON Britain and China stressed the need for coordinated global action to tackle risks to the global economy and also pledged to deepen their trade and investment ties.

"We reaffirmed our support for the role of the G20 as the most important forum for international economic cooperation," Chancellor George Osborne told a news conference after meeting Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Qishan in London.

The two countries agreed that the world economy faced serious risks which required urgent action and greater economic policy coordination among countries.

"We have also recognised the need to take action to support balanced economic growth and job creation at the G20 Cannes Summit in November," Osborne said.

Speaking a day ahead of a meeting the financial leaders of the Group of Seven countries in the French port of Marseilles, Osborne said the OECD's latest growth forecast showed that the slowdown was a global problem, triggered by factors such as high oil prices and the euro zone debt crisis. He again rejected calls to relax his austerity plan to boost growth.

The OECD cut its growth forecast for the G7 countries on Thursday and said the outlook for economic growth in developed countries has got much worse in the last three months, urging leaders of G7 and G20 countries to send strong signals to restore flagging confidence.

Earlier this week, Osborne said policymakers had to tailor efforts to each nation's circumstances.

Britain is looking to boost its trade ties with fast-growing countries such as China as it rebalances its economy away from debt-fuelled consumption towards exports and investment.

Osborne said China and Britain had agreed to set up a task force to increase investment flows into British infrastructure projects. In addition, both governments supported the development of London as an offshore trading centre for the Chinese yuan.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)