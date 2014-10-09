India rupee NDFs rise after Modi's win in India's biggest state
SINGAPORE The Indian rupee rose in non-deliverable forwards trading on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide victory in an important battleground state.
LONDON Britain's finance ministry said it had appointed Bank of China, HSBC and Standard Chartered to help organise the first sale of British government debt denominated in China's renminbi currency.
Britain is hoping to be first Western government to issue an offshore renminbi bond as it deepens its financial links with the world's No.2 economy.
The finance ministry said on Thursday the bond would be a stand-alone issuance and of benchmark size. It would be issued in "due course," the ministry said.
LONDON Sterling skidded to an eight-week low against the euro on Friday, as the single currency rallied broadly on news the European Central Bank had discussed the possibility of raising interest rates before ending its quantitative easing programme.
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.