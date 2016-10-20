A Christmas window is displayed at a Selfridges store on Oxford Street in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman takes a selfie in front of a Christmas window display at a Selfridges store on Oxford Street in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man in a Santa Claus outfit poses in front of a Christmas window display at a Selfridges store on Oxford Street in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON London department store Selfridges unveiled its Christmas window display on Thursday as British retailers prepare for the busy festive shopping season.

The historic store, whose colourful displays draw tourists as well as shoppers, has this year placed red-glitter-clad models of Santa Claus in its main windows. One shows him on the steps of a plane flanked by two blue poodles, while in another he sits in a train carriage.

Selfridges, which opened in 1909, opened its Christmas shop in August.

Other London retailers are also geared up for the festivities: toy store Hamleys will this month unveil a list of what it expects to be the most popular gifts for children this Christmas.

(Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Catherine Evans)