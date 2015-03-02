Britain's deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats, Nick Clegg speaks during the British Chambers of Commerce annual meeting in central London, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is ready to rule out a new coalition with the Conservatives over its plan to hold a European Union referendum, The Sun newspaper said on Saturday.

Citing an unnamed source close to Clegg, the leader of junior coalition partner the Liberal Democrats, The Sun said he will not sign up to another deal after the May 7 general election if it includes a commitment to hold a referendum on EU membership.

Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to put Britain's continuing EU membership to a public vote by the end of 2017 if he wins the upcoming election.

"This is pretty much a red line for Nick (Clegg)," an unnamed source close to the Deputy PM told The Sun.

"There is no way he will sign up to the plans that will allow the Tories to set the terms of a renegotiation, carry it out and then hold a referendum that could see Britain leave the EU."

This month Clegg warned that a British EU exit would force Scotland to break away from the rest of the UK.

