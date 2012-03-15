LONDON Britain must stick to its deficit-cutting plan and do everything it can to help restore economic confidence, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Thursday after Fitch warned Britain could lose its top-notch credit rating.

"Towards the end of last year, the UK saw business confidence drop, but this week several business surveys suggest it is beginning to bounce back," he told the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce.

"Of course we mustn't be complacent. We also heard yesterday that unemployment is up and Fitch, one of the credit ratings agencies, reminded us of the importance of sticking to our deficit reduction plan," he said.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths and Adrian Croft)