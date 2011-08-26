LONDON Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg had blue paint thrown over his face by a protester during a trip to Glasgow on Thursday.

Accused by some critics of cosying up too closely to his blue-rosetted Conservative coalition partners, the attack could have been a disgruntled Liberal Democrat supporter sending a symbolic political message, media reports said.

A party spokesman shrugged off the attack, saying: "Nick has three kids under the age of 10 and is not afraid of a bit of paint."

The Liberal Democrats, the junior coalition partner whose party colour is yellow, have seen their public support plummet after backtracking on core policy issues such as university tuition fees since forming a government in May 2010.

The attack happened as Clegg, who is effectively in charge of the government while Prime Minister David Cameron is on holiday, was on his way to an interview with a local radio station, and to meet grassroot party members.

The paint hit Clegg's face and jacket, but the majority splattered his police protection team, the spokesman added. Some also landed on Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems. Clegg went ahead with his engagements.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of a breach of the peace and police assault, and is due to appear in court on Friday.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)