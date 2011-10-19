LONDON Police launched a probe on Wednesday into the death of a woman at a nightclub which is thought to have been caused by a crush at a music event.

Nabila Nanfuka, 22, from London died during the incident at the Lava Ignite club in Northampton shortly after midnight. Two other women are in hospital in a critical condition.

"The fatal and critical injuries are all thought to be the result of crushing but the police investigation into this incident is continuing to establish what happened," Northamptonshire Police said in a statement.

The club was holding an event called "Who's got the Wickedest Wickedest," which described itself as the biggest rave in Northampton.

Nanfuka was a student at Northampton University, studying leisure and tourism, and one of her friends said the club had been packed with people from across the country.

James Adetula told the BBC the crush had occurred following an announcement to signal the end of the event.

"Then next minute the fire alarm went off and everyone started panicking," he said. "There was obviously a stampede of people in there when the fire alarm went off."

The street surrounding the club has been sealed off while police carry out their inquiries. The local MP has called for a full inquiry into the death.

"There are many serious questions which need answering as to how this tragic incident occurred," Brian Binley said.

"For instance what door control methods were in place? How many people were inside the club at the time? Was this above the legal limit and did it breach licensing laws?

"It is also important that we establish answers to these questions so that we can make sure that this never happens again, not only in Northampton but also in other nightclubs up and down the country."

(Reporting by Michael Holden)