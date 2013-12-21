Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Veteran sports broadcaster David Coleman, who covered 11 Olympic Games and six football World Cups for the BBC, has died after a short illness at the age of 87, the corporation said on Saturday.
Coleman presented some of British television's leading sporting programmes, including Grandstand and Sportsnight, and was the host of the Question of Sport quiz show for 18 years.
He was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 1992 and retired from the BBC in 2000.
BBC director general Tony Hall said Coleman was one of Britain's most respected broadcasters.
"Generations grew up listening to his distinctive and knowledgeable commentary," he added in a statement. "Whether presenting, commentating or offering analysis, he set the standard for all today's sports broadcasters."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Alison Williams)
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.