Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles during a bilateral meeting with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at 10 Downing Street in London, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/pool

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speak to journalists after their bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool

LONDON Britain should boost trade with fast-growing economies like Colombia when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday after meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

Santos, whose three-day trip is the first state visit to Britain by a Colombian president, said on Tuesday he hoped to strengthen trade and investment ties with Britain.

"As the UK prepares to leave the EU, I am determined that Britain should become the global champion of free trade, and that means boosting trade with fast-growing economies like Colombia," May said in a statement.

"I want to see even more British companies and investors taking up the opportunities that Colombia offers and I want Colombian businesses to see the UK as a leading hub for finance, innovation, research and development."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)