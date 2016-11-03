LONDON Britain should boost trade with fast-growing economies like Colombia when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday after meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.
Santos, whose three-day trip is the first state visit to Britain by a Colombian president, said on Tuesday he hoped to strengthen trade and investment ties with Britain.
"As the UK prepares to leave the EU, I am determined that Britain should become the global champion of free trade, and that means boosting trade with fast-growing economies like Colombia," May said in a statement.
"I want to see even more British companies and investors taking up the opportunities that Colombia offers and I want Colombian businesses to see the UK as a leading hub for finance, innovation, research and development."
