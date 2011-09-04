A National Health Service (NHS) sign is seen in the grounds of St Thomas' Hospital, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's health costs watchdog has rejected three drugs for advanced bowel cancer saying the medicines' benefits are not clear enough to justify providing them on the country's state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

In draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said it did not have enough clear evidence to recommend Merck's Erbitux, known generically as cetuximab, Roche's Avastin or generic bevacizumab, and Amgen's Vectibix or panitumumab for patients whose colorectal cancer has progressed and spread after first-line chemotherapy treatment.

"We have already recommended six treatments for various stages of colorectal cancer and are disappointed not to be able to recommend cetuximab (Erbitux), bevacizumab (Avastin) and panitumumab (Vectibix) for this stage, but we have to be confident that the benefits justify the cost of the drugs," NICE's chief executive Andrew Dillon said in a statement.

Metastatic colorectal cancer is when the primary cancer has spread from the colon or rectum to other parts of the body, such as the liver or other organs.

Dillon said the draft guidance was still open to public consultation and said the drugs' manufacturers could also "provide further comment on the committee's interpretation of their products' clinical effectiveness or consider reducing the price they are asking the NHS to pay."

NICE last year rejected Roche's blockbuster drug Avastin for advanced breast cancer patients after saying it was "extremely unclear" whether its benefits translated into longer life for patients.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Greg Mahlich)