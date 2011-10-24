LONDON Improving medium-sized firms' access to venture capital and bond markets would help fuel Britain's economic growth, the Confederation of British Industry said Monday.

Allowing these businesses to grow faster could add 0.1-0.26 percent to Britain's annual rate of economic growth by 2020, the CBI said in a report which touches on a problem that has recently fallen under the political spotlight.

Chancellor George Osborne, focussed on cutting a large budget deficit, is under pressure to improve Britain's rate of growth, which was minimal over the past year and is forecast to be very weak in 2012.

With that aim in mind, the government has set targets for banks on lending to businesses, but has since consistently criticised them for not lending enough.

CBI Director-General John Cridland agreed that a lack of finance is a major barrier for British firms with a turnover of between 10 million and 100 million pounds.

"In many ways that's the most critical ingredient...to make sure that the financial support options do help that growth to be achieved," he told a media briefing held in a smart central London wine bar, part of a chain owned by brewers Adnams which the CBI had identified as a successful medium-sized business.

Medium-sized businesses generate 22 percent of economic revenue and 16 percent of all jobs in Britain, according to the CBI.

As bank lending is constrained, the CBI says it wants the government to help such firms issue bonds backed by public money, encourage venture capital and dilution of ownership, and make it easier for large companies to invest in smaller ones.

As an example of this, the CBI invited Ceres Power, which makes alternative energy devices for use in homes, to the briefing. The firm's commercial director, Bob Flint, said that the company's search for funding led to a deal with Centrica's (CNA.L) British Gas, Britain's largest energy supplier, which has invested more than 20 million pounds in the firm.

