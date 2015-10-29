LONDON Women should hold a third of positions in Britain's top boardrooms by 2020, the head of a government-ordered report said on Thursday, increasing the target after businesses achieved a previous goal of a quarter.

But more work needs to be done at the very top of corporate Britain, where there are more FTSE 100 companies with chief executives called David than there are with women at the helm.

Former trade minister Mervyn Davies, who started looking into the matter in 2010, said businesses should be held to account for their actions on diversity and work towards increasing the number of women in high-profile roles.

A report found women now account for 26 percent of board positions among FTSE 100 companies, up from 12.5 percent in 2010. That is broadly in line with the percentage of female lawmakers in Britain, who hold nearly 30 percent of 650 seats in the House of Commons.

But women only account for 9.6 percent of executive roles and only five women are chief executives - at easyJet, Severn Trent, Royal Mail, Imperial Tobacco and Kingfisher.

There are eight chief executives in the FTSE 100 called David or Dave, also the name of Britain's Prime Minister.

Davies has now expanded the target beyond the FTSE 100 to the boards of an additional 250 companies.

"Now we should focus on the executive layer of companies, we should be obsessive about holding CEOs to account," Davies told Reuters after the launch of the report. "We should be really demanding."

An independent steering body, with a newly appointed chair and members, will be formed to help deliver the recommendations set out by the Davies review.

Britain introduced the voluntary approach to boost the number of women in boardrooms in 2010, and is now ranked sixth in Europe behind countries such as Norway, Sweden and France, some of which have set mandatory quotas.

"The UK's voluntary approach is working, so it's right that this report sets business a stretching new voluntary target," said Matthew Fell from the Confederation of British Industry.

(Editing by Tom Heneghan and Mark Potter)