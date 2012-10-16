LONDON Britain's anti-trust watchdog has extended its investigation into whether the country's biggest companies have enough choice of accountants to check their books, a delay that could hit plans for a European Union shake-up of the sector.

The Competition Commission, which began the process almost a year ago and was due to publish provisional findings next month, has moved the deadline to January, with the final outcome due in August.

A spokeswoman for the watchdog gave no reason, saying that investigation timetables are often revised.

The probe focuses on whether the world's Big Four accounting firms - KPMG KPMG.UL, Deloitte DLTE.UL, PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC.UL and Ernst & Young ERNY.UL - are restricting competition in Britain's audit market for the top 350 listed companies.

None of the Big Four auditors had an immediate reaction.

Audit industry officials have long suspected that the watchdog is having difficulty finding proof that companies are suffering because of the Big Four's dominance.

The Competition Commission faces pressure from politicians who believe that auditors let down taxpayers by not spotting problems at banks that had to be rescued in the financial crisis.

The delay adds further uncertainty to a sector that already faces potential upheaval from a draft EU law that seeks to improve audit quality and competition.

EU lawmakers and the bloc's member countries are scrutinising the law and are waiting to see what "remedies", if any, the Competition Commission comes up with and whether they could be applied across the EU.

The Big Four check the books of most of the world's blue-chip companies and Britain's audit policeman, the Financial Reporting Council, has said that listed companies must consider putting their audit work out to tender at least every 10 years.

The EU law proposes mandatory retendering every six years; a step also being considered by the U.S. audit regulator.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)