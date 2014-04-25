The logo is seen at the Bank of England in the City of London January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The Bank of England and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have appointed Antony Townsend to take over as complaints commissioner, the FCA said on Friday.

The commissioner takes charge of the final stage of investigations into complaints about how the financial regulator and Britain's central bank carry out their duties. The role is independent of both organisations.

Townsend replaces Sir Anthony Holland, whose term ends on April 30.

Townsend began his career in Britain's Home Office and was the first chief executive of the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

