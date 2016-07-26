LONDON Two accountants have been barred from the profession after admitting failings in relation to Connaught, an unregulated investment fund that went bust, a British regulator said on Monday.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said that Stephen Hill, former finance director at Connaught, and David Wells, former deputy financial director, admitted failings in relation to incorrect accounting of a 4 million pound ($5.3 million) short-term loan in Connaught's 2010 interim financial statements.

The money put in to the Connaught Income Series 1 Fund was not accounted for as a loan but as operational cashflow, which was "materially misleading", the FRC said in a statement.

Hill has been banned from the profession for five years and has agreed to pay 133,397 pounds towards FRC's legal costs. Wells was banned for three years and has agreed to pay 125,198 pounds for the watchdog's legal costs.

The Connaught Income Series 1 Fund was an unregulated fund which may face significant potential losses. Another regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, said last year it was formally investigating the activities of the fund's operators, Capita and Blue Gate.

($1 = 0.7607 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)