MANCHESTER The European Union must ensure that its market is not distorted by closer cooperation between members of the single currency, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

Cameron said on BBC Radio 4 that the crisis in the euro zone was holding back the world economy and that the situation in Greece needed to be resolved extremely quickly.

"As the euro zone countries move to coordinate more, as I believe they should, those who are outside the euro, like Sweden and Poland and of course Britain will need certain safeguards to make sure that what the euro zone countries are agreeing does not adversely affect the single market," Cameron said.

Britain has said that a resolution of the eurozone crisis would give its faltering economy a welcome shot in the arm.

"The eurozone crisis is holding back the entire world economy, Britain included," he said.

"Clearly the Greek situation needs to be resolved, one way or the other, and done extremely quickly," he said.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Louise Ireland)