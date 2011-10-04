Prime Minister David Cameron listens to a speech by Foreign Secretary Hague on the first day of the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER Prime Minister David Cameron said his coalition government was laying the foundations for a stronger economy but warned Britons that it would take time to recover from debt crisis.

In advance excerpts of a speech to the ruling Conservative Party conference he will deliver on Wednesday, Cameron acknowledged that people were anxious about higher prices and rising unemployment as Britain struggles to recover from the financial crisis of 2008-09.

"People want to know why the good times are so long coming," Cameron said.

"The answer is straightforward but uncomfortable. This was no normal recession; we're in a debt crisis," he added.

"The only way out of a debt crisis is to deal with your debts ... It means governments - all over the world - cutting spending and living within their means."

Cameron made dealing with the budget deficit of more than 10 percent of national output his priority when he took power in May 2010 at the head of a Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition.

The government has cut spending by a fifth across many departments in order to erase the structural deficit by 2015. More than 300,000 public sector jobs will be lost because of the spending cuts.

Critics say the coalition risks stifling an economy that is struggling to grow. However, Cameron compared progress on the economy to building a house.

"Slowly, but surely, we're laying the foundations for a better future. But this is the crucial point: it will only work if we stick with it."

(Reporting by Keith Weir)