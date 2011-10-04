MANCHESTER, England Britain's role in the European Union is haunting the Conservatives' annual conference despite efforts of the leadership to banish an issue that tore the party apart in the 1990s when it was last in power.

Delegates arriving at the conference centre were greeted by the headline "Tory voters tell Hague - leave EU now" in a newspaper produced by activists from the ConservativeHome website, the article was accompanied by a picture of Foreign Secretary William Hague.

The story cited a poll, produced by YouGov for the anti-EU Daily Express, saying more than two thirds of Conservatives wanted Britain to pull out of the EU.

Prime Minister David Cameron tried to quell the debate on Sunday in a pre-conference interview when he said that Britain must remain part of the EU.

The issue has been given new urgency by the financial woes of EU members like debt-ridden Greece. It risks fuelling friction between the centre-right Conservatives and their pro-Europe Liberal Democrat partners in a coalition formed in May 2010.

Cameron has said he wants to repatriate some powers from the EU but stressed that would have to take a back seat to sorting out the financial crisis in the single currency area.

Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne have urged members of the European single currency, from which Britain stands apart, to press ahead with measures to rescue struggling countries like Greece.

Osborne, short of ammunition to deal with a slowing domestic economy, said a resolution of the crisis would provide a bigger shot in the arm for Britain than any measure he could take.

THATCHER'S BATTLES

However, parliament will debate the issue of Britain's membership of the 27-nation club in the next few weeks, with a small but growing band of legislators saying it is time to end four decades of closer ties with continental Europe.

Any vote in parliament will be non-binding but campaigners want to increase pressure for a referendum on Britain's EU membership -- a re-run of a plebiscite held in 1975, just two years after Britain joined what was then the European Economic Community.

Douglas Carswell, a Conservative MP who has campaigned against EU membership, says the current crisis in the bloc is an ideal time to ask Britons to revisit the issue.

"Clearly there is going to be a new deal with the European Union," Carswell told a meeting on the sidelines of the conference entitled "We Need to Talk About Europe."

"Any new deal made in our name has to be put to the people," he added.

The meeting coincided with separate fringe sessions entitled "Europe: Time for Action" and another one asking whether Britain's coalition government was pursuing "quiet diplomacy or turning a blind eye?" in Europe.

Cameron is happy to describe himself as a "eurosceptic" in a nation where the European Union and its institutions are regarded with hostility and suspicion by many.

Margaret Thatcher, the 1980s Conservative leader who made a virtue of going into bat for Britain in the European Union, remains an inspiration for many on the right of the party.

They believe a harder line on Europe will ensure an outright Conservative win in the next election due in 2015, satisfying members unhappy about life with the left-leaning Lib Dems.

Tim Montgomerie, founder of the ConservativeHome website, said there was a group of influential figures at the top of the party who thought that there needed to be fundamental changes in Britain's relationship with Europe.

"The prime minister is not one of them. He wants it go away (as an issue)," Montgomerie told the "We Need to Talk About Europe" event.

Montgomerie said that the need for stability in the coalition had prompted Cameron to try to neutralise the issue.

However, Montgomerie said that he believed Britons would eventually decide they were better off out of the European Union, despite the fact it is the country's biggest trading partner.

"If you want to win public opinion, look at the bottom line," he said.

"Britain can no longer afford the cost of Europe."

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Jon Boyle)