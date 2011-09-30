Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech on growth and trade to delegates at the The Pan African University Business School in Lagos July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/POOL

LONDON The Conservatives face pressure to massage their tough austerity message and explain how they intend to get business flourishing when they hold their annual conference next week against a backdrop of faltering economic growth.

The Tories have seen their poll ratings hold steady despite public spending cuts and days of rioting in August in several cities, including Manchester, where Prime Minister David Cameron will gather his party.

Tens of thousands of trade unionists plan a protest there on Sunday over government spending cuts, coinciding with the opening of the conference, an uncomfortable reminder of the hardships many face as Britain sorts out its public finances.

The coalition has insisted it will stick with its austerity programme, warning that any deviation risks plunging Britain into a Greek-style debt crisis. Some of Cameron's supporters are concerned that the stern tone risks losing voters' sympathies.

"There is a suspicion that the government has only got one tune," member of parliament Kwasi Kwarteng told Reuters.

"It's the right tune in terms of the deficit but people will expect a positive message in terms of how to grow the economy," added Kwarteng, co-author with other new Conservative lawmakers of "After the Coalition," a book setting out a strategy for the party to govern alone after the next election due in 2015.

Business lobby the CBI has called for more investment on infrastructure such as toll roads, with private companies bearing the initial costs in exchange for a share of revenues.

Other suggestions to boost growth include tax breaks for start-up companies. The government itself has proposed raising the motorway speed limit as one way of boosting the economy.

"PARTY OF THE RICH"

Neil O'Brien of the Policy Exchange think-tank said the Conservatives should do more to reassure Britons facing rising unemployment, higher inflation and stagnant wages.

"The Tories have come a long way under David Cameron but polling suggests the public still view the Conservatives as the 'party of the rich'," said O'Brien, whose think-tank is often described as a favourite of the prime minister.

"Cameron must tackle this perception head-on by announcing measures aimed at the ordinary person suffering from job insecurity, rising gas and electricity bills and an increase in fuel and food prices," O'Brien added.

Opposition to government plans to cut spending by a fifth in many departments is likely to grow in coming months.

Unions plan mass protests at the end of November over changes to public sector pensions, while government spending cuts mean more than 300,000 jobs will go in the state sector.

LEADERSHIP ISSUE

The conference opens amid a rolling crisis in the euro zone, a key trading partner, and will end as the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee meets on Thursday, a meeting which could decide to pump more cash into the faltering economy.

Whatever efforts there may be to soften the picture of austerity at the conference, the party will stick with its plan.

Party chairwoman Sayeeda Warsi said the Conservatives would stress that it was taking the steps needed to tackle a record budget deficit that topped 10 percent of national output.

"There is confidence in our plan around the world. I'm optimistic we're on the right path but it would be wrong for us to paint a rosy picture," Warsi told Reuters.

"What the country wants to see is not false optimism but strong leadership."

Conservative image makers want to portray Cameron as a stronger leader than Ed Miliband, whose first year running the Labour opposition has been marked by doubts over his ability to steer the party back to power at an election expected in 2015.

The task for Cameron and his Conservatives has been made easier by the subdued, inward looking tone of the Liberal Democrat and Labour conferences held in September, part of an annual season of party meetings covered heavily by the media.

The Lib Dems have slumped in polls since joining the first coalition government in decades after an election in which Cameron failed to secure an absolute majority. That weakness in means few believe the Lib Dems would bring down the government by walking out, despite disagreements with the Conservatives.

Labour is regrouping after electing Miliband to lead them following the defeat which ended 13 years in power.

Conservative leaders are keen to try to quell debate on Britain's role in the European Union, an issue that tore the party apart when it was in power in the 1990s.

Many on the right of the party see the crisis in the single currency as a chance to wrest back powers from Brussels, but that could fuel tensions with the pro-EU Lib Dems.

Foreign Secretary William Hague, who has struck an increasingly eurosceptic tone in recent weeks, described the euro as a "monument to collective folly" in an interview with the Spectator magazine this week.

