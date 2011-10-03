Chancellor George Osborne delivers his keynote speech on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England The government is looking into ways to get money directly to companies in a form of credit easing as bank lending was constrained, the country's Chancellor George Osborne said on Monday.

"I have set the Treasury to work on ways to inject money directly into parts of the economy that need it such as small business," Osborne said in a speech at his party's conference.

"It is known as credit easing. It is another form of monetary activism," he said. "It is similar to the national loan guarantee scheme we talked about in opposition."

The chancellor also repeated that he would give the Bank of England the green light to engage in further quantitative easing if it decided to go for more asset purchases.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)