Here are some views on Prime Minister David Cameron's speech to his Conservative Party's annual conference on Wednesday in which he said the threat facing the global economy was as serious as in 2008.

CHUKA UMUNNA, BUSINESS SPOKESMAN, OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

"On the day that official figures confirmed the economy has stagnated since last autumn, David Cameron told Britain that he would continue with an austerity plan which is hurting but not working."

"This is a government which is out of touch with the needs and values of hard-working families who worry about how to make ends meet and what the future holds for their children."

LEN MCCLUSKEY, GENERAL SECRETARY, UNITE UNION

"David Cameron's speech was shambolic. It was more about what he didn't say than what he did. It highlights just how worryingly out of touch the Tories (Conservatives) are with ordinary working people and the everyday pressures they face."

"David Cameron has the nerve to claim our biggest right is to have a job when almost 2.5 million people are unemployed and his government is devoid of a plan for jobs."

TIM BALE, POLITICS PROFESSOR, SUSSEX UNIVERSITY

"It kind of sounds like a half-time talk by the manager really. Not necessarily behind, but not yet winning. It's kind of attempting to inject a note of optimism isn't it.

"Understanding people's pain, asking for their trust. And then there is a typical element of nationalism towards the end, the British spirit.

"And I think also there is an extent to which there is an implicit acknowledgement that possibly growth isn't as good as the government hoped and that things are going to take rather longer to turn around than expected but that he is still sticking with the plan.

"They are in a bit of a quandary on the euro zone, for instance, because on the one hand they want it to sort itself out and that probably does mean closer integration but on the other hand they are very worried about that. So there is a real paradox there."

ANDREW RUSSELL, POLITICS PROFESSOR, MANCHESTER UNIVERSITY

"I think it was fairly clear that leadership was the message he wanted to get across."

"In many ways, it's not a great time to be giving a conference speech, but you've got to give him credit. It was not all easy wins: he did talk about gay marriage for instance.

"On the one hand there is that kind of crowd-pleasing euro-bashing, health and safety gone mad kind of stuff, but there was also a vision of a kind of modern compassionate Conservatism, which I thought would not necessarily find the easy applause. Maybe the whole thing was to indicate things are going to be tough, but we know the way ahead."

"I suppose what he was trying to tell the Conservatives in the country is that he's going to be a safe pair of hands in the crisis - he knows where he's going."

"Euro-bashing was always going to happen, and there was also a bit of Lib Dem-bashing as well, but it was not as rabid, wasn't quite as red in tooth and claw as you might have expected in other circumstances."

BRENDAN BARBER, GENERAL SECRETARY, TRADES UNION CONGRESS

"If the prime minister really felt the nation's pain, he would change course. Our economic difficulties have gone well past the point where can-do optimism can make a difference. We need policies for jobs and growth, and help for families suffering the biggest fall in living standards in a generation."

CHRISTINE BLOWER, GENERAL SECRETARY, NATIONAL UNION OF TEACHERS

"Yet again we see the myth being peddled that the academies and Free Schools programmes are the answer to a good education in this country. The prime minister knows just as well as his education secretary that it is good leadership, teaching and proper funding which makes a difference in schools, not its status."

"The prime minister needs to be corrected on his perception that public sector pensions are 'unaffordable'. The decision to cut public sector pensions is being made entirely for political, not economic reasons."

SIMON LEE, SENIOR POLITICS LECTURER, UNIVERSITY OF HULL

"The economy was obviously the most interesting part of it. Given the rhetoric that we've had about the depth of the mess that we are in, I'm surprised that the rhetoric is not matched by equivalent urgency in terms of policy. It is still very much 'after you' in terms of looking to the European Union, to other actors for action."

"Given how close we are now to a major banking crisis and the need for major action on that front, I thought we might get a sense that he and (finance minister George) Osborne would be more pro-active within the G20 prior to the forthcoming summit in November. The fact that there was so little mention of that might be seen to be rather complacent ... Contagion means we can't stand aside from this and imagine it is going to affect only banks in France and Belgium."

JOHN LONGWORTH, DIRECTOR GENERAL, BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

"The prime minister's task was to highlight the need for optimism about the future of the economy, and he delivered on this critical point. Businesses need continuous reassurance that there is a plan for fiscal stability and a clear road map which will steer us towards the sunlit uplands and beyond."

"The immediate task now facing the prime minister and cabinet is to lay out the route to recovery, with alternative paths at the ready in case of further shocks from foreign shores. Ministers must commit to a 'Plan A-plus' for growth, starting with the autumn (financial) statement."

"Business wants to know what specific, direct measures will be put in place to encourage investment, grow exports and nurture jobs growth."

TERRY SCUOLER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, MANUFACTURERS' ORGANISATION EEF

"Business will welcome commitments to get access to credit moving, turn back the tide of employment legislation and reform the planning system. But, while the government's fiscal credentials are not in doubt, the economy is quickly moving on from this debate and promoting growth is now a matter of urgency."