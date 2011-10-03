Chancellor George Osborne set out a series of measures to boost economic growth on Monday, but the plans disappointed critics hoping for a more far-reaching programme to kick-start the faltering economy.

Following are key points on Osborne's announcements, made in his speech to his Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

CREDIT EASING

Osborne said the Treasury is working on a "credit easing" scheme which would inject money directly into parts of the economy that need it such as small businesses.

Treasury sources said possible options were the direct purchase of corporate bonds with the Treasury underwriting the credit risk, co-funding bank loans to small and medium-sized companies, or encouraging the creation of a secondary market for securitised SME loans.

Such a scheme could involve several billions of pounds, which would not show up as public debt as they were backed by assets.

It could be used to alleviate short-term crunches in the corporate bond market but would mainly be aimed at fixing the lack of credit to SMEs in the longer-run.

The government would provide more detailed plans at its autumn statement, following the Office for Budget Responsibility's update of the forecasts for growth and public finances at the end of November.

COUNCIL TAX FREEZE

The government is freezing the tax householders pay for local council services for a second year, at a cost of 805 million pounds. This will save the average family 72 pounds in a year. It will be funded by reallocating funding not spent by government departments.

SCIENCE

Britain will invest 50 million pounds in a research hub to commercialise the Nobel prize-winning material graphene, and 145 million pounds to support High Performance Computing and associated infrastructure.

Professors Andre Geim and Kostya Novoselov, both originally from Russia, were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010 for their work on graphene, carried out at Manchester University.

MOBILE TELEPHONY

The government will invest 150 million pounds to improve mobile coverage across more remote parts of Britain. This will be achieved by procuring additional mobile mast sites.

The aim is to extend mobile coverage to 99 per cent of the country. Currently in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland only 90 per cent of the population has good mobile coverage. Across the UK as whole there is 95 per cent coverage.

HOUSING

The government has instructed departments to release land for new housing under a new 'Build Now, Pay Later' option whereby builders start work on land and pay when the houses are bought. Aim to release public land with capacity to build up to 100,000 new homes, supporting 200,000 jobs.

The government also plans to increase the discounts for buying council-owned properties and use the receipts to build a further 100,000 homes. The sale of council properties was a key Conservative policy under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

ENTERPRISE ZONES

Lancashire and Hull and Humber will be asked to develop proposals for business friendly "enterprise zones" after the regions were hit hard last week when defence contractor BAE Systems announced plans to cut almost 3,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Patrick Graham)