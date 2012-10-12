LONDON British construction output fell 11.6 percent on the year in August, non-seasonably adjusted data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Compared to July, construction dipped 0.9 percent after a 2.1 percent month-on-month rise in July.

Between June and August construction output dropped 11.9 percent compared to the same three months in 2011, with the main drag coming from a 15.6 percent slide in new work.

The ONS warned that caution should be taken when interpreting movements in output involving June 2012 because a May public holiday was postponed until June, when another day was added to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

A steep slump in construction output was the main drag on Britain's economy in the first half of 2012, pushing the country back into recession. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter)