LONDON Britons' household finances worsened at their fastest rate in four months in May as some mortgage holders grappled with higher repayments, while worries about jobs and rising living costs also increased, a survey showed on Monday.

Markit's headline household finance index fell to 36.6 in May from 37.0 in April, well below the 50 level which would mark no change in finances, showing the sharpest deterioration in household finances since January.

"May's survey shows another intensification of the household finance downturn, with the trend moving into full-scale reverse after some encouraging signs earlier in the year," said Tim Moore, a senior economist at survey compiler Markit.

Public sector workers' finances deteriorated more in May than at any other time so far this year. By contrast, the financial situation of private sector employees worsened at its slowest rate in around 18 months.

The decline in the index comes after the Bank of England kept alive the prospect of more monetary stimulus for the economy, which it said was growing more slowly than expected.

Britain's economy fell into its second recession since the financial crisis after a shock contraction in the first quarter of 2012, data showed in late April.

"The latest survey also gives an early indication that the UK economy continues to stutter through the second quarter, with respondents signalling an overall stagnation of their workplace activity," Moore said.

"The view from the coalface suggested that weakness in manufacturing and retail offset modest growth across the service and construction industries in the middle of the second quarter," he added.

The amount of cash Britons had available to spend in May declined at its fastest pace this year, with mortgage borrowers hit particularly hard by higher standard variable rates on their home loans.

The index gauging people's expectations for their household finances over the coming year ticked up to 40.1 in May from 39.2 in April, though it was still at its second lowest level this year.

"Households are still very downbeat about their financial outlook, but sentiment was surprisingly unmoved since last month given all the negative economic news in between," Moore said.

Households' anxiety about their jobs rose from a 26-month low hit in April, although data released on Wednesday showed that the number of Britons out of work fell at the fastest pace in nearly a year in the first quarter.

The survey of 1,500 people was conducted from May 9 to May 14.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)