LONDON Families' household finances were marginally worse in October than in the previous month and their expectations for the year ahead slumped to a six-month low, with public sector workers among the most downbeat, a survey showed Monday.

The monthly Markit Household Finance Index crept down to 35.0 in October from 35.1 in September, still well below the 50 level that separates improvement from a deterioration in household finances.

After picking up over the summer, expectations for their finances in a year's time fell sharply to reach 34.5, its lowest point in six months. That was its biggest month-on-month fall since the survey began in February 2009.

"Household finances were once again gripped in a vice of subdued real incomes and heightened job insecurity in October," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.

"Households also expect a continued erosion of their real incomes next year, despite inflation expectations falling back slightly in October."

With the government cutting public spending and raising taxes to reduce its budget deficit, state workers were particularly gloomy about the outlook.

Some 63 percent of public sector workers expect their household finances to worsen in a year's time, resulting in an index of 27.4, down from 37.9 in September and the lowest in the survey's history.

Households reported a modest rise in spending in October, although the measure of the cash they had available to spend fell sharply, suggesting higher prices and lower incomes were taking a toll on consumers.

Public sector workers reported the sharpest reduction in their pay since March.

Higher debt levels were recorded for a seventh straight month, while household savings fell at a sharper pace in September than in October.

The job security measure declined at its fastest pace in three months and inflation expectations nudged lower to 87.3 from 90.0 in September.

Britons are already suffering from the worst squeeze in living standards in over 30 years as runaway prices, higher taxes and slow wage rises eat into their budgets.

