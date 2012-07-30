LONDON British consumers' gloomy mood failed to improve in July, despite a string of government measures aimed at boosting the economy by making it easier for businesses and households to borrow, a survey from researchers GfK NOP showed on Tuesday.

GfK NOP's consumer confidence index held steady at -29, in line with economists' forecasts and little changed from December's 2-1/2-year low of -33.

The survey was carried out from July 6 to 15, before official data last week showed that the economy performed worse than expected in the second quarter of 2012, contracting at its sharpest pace in more than three years.

However, households would have had time to take on board the Bank of England's decision to expand its government bond purchase programme at the start of July, as well as government measures to give banks extra incentives to lend.

"Things are looking very bleak for the government," said Nick Moon, managing director of GfK NOP Social Research. "Attempts by the government to improve the situation in the UK aren't making any impressions on the public mood."

There was little change in the survey's subcomponents. Consumers' assessment of the economic outlook was marginally better, while their view of the past year deteriorated slightly.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)