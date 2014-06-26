Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON, British consumer morale rose to its highest level since March 2005, a survey from researchers GfK showed on Friday.
Following is a table of the data.
JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN
OVERALL INDEX 1 0 -3 -5 -7 -7
PERSONAL FINANCES
Last 12 months -9 -10 -11 -11 -13 -12
Next 12 months 3 6 5 5 4 3
ECONOMIC SITUATION
Last 12 months -3 -5 -13 -15 -17 -20
Next 12 months 13 12 8 4 2 2
BIG PURCHASES CLIMATE -2 -3 -4 -7 -11 -10
* GfK's survey was conducted on behalf of the European
Commission from June 2-18.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Catherine Evans)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.