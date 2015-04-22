LONDON, British households were under the least financial pressure in over six years in April as salaries kept rising modestly, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday, just a couple of weeks before a general election.

The Markit Household Finance Index rose to 45.8 in April from 45.5 in March, the highest level since the survey started in early 2009. However, the reading below the 50 mark indicates households still felt squeezed.

"Labour market improvements and low inflation perceptions remained the key factors behind the optimism," said Philip Leake, an economist at the financial data company.

British inflation hit a record-low zero percent in February, while employment and wages are up, allowing households' disposable incomes to rise for the most sustained period since the financial crisis.

The stronger economic outlook has not allowed Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives to take a clear lead over the opposition Labour Party, however, as many voters still feel worse off than at the time of the last election.

