LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron promised an inquiry into how the Co-operative Bank had been "driven into the wall" by former chairman Paul Flowers and asked why alarm bells over his behaviour hadn't rung earlier.

Flowers, a one-time local Labour politician and Methodist preacher with no banking qualifications, oversaw the Co-op's near-collapse during his tenure as chairman from 2010 to June. Video of him allegedly arranging to buy illegal drugs was exposed by a newspaper at the weekend.

Cameron accused the opposition Labour Party, of which Flowers was a member and a backer, of knowing about Flowers' behaviour, but did not elaborate.

"There are clearly a lot of questions that have to be answered," Cameron told a raucous parliamentary session on Wednesday. "Why weren't alarm bells rung earlier, particularly by those who knew? Why was Reverend Flowers judged suitable to be chairman of a bank?"

Flowers worked in local politics for Labour, approved a donation of 50,000 pounds ($80,500) to the office of its finance spokesman Ed Balls and sat on a business advisory group reporting to its leader, Ed Miliband.

"This bank, driven into the wall by this chairman, has been giving soft loans to the Labour Party ... donations to the Labour party, trooped in and out of Downing Street under Labour (and) still advising the leader of the Labour party, and yet now we know all along they knew about his past," Cameron said.

Cameron gave no details about what he believed Labour officials knew about Flowers, a minister for 40 years who formerly chaired the drugs charity Lifeline.

Bradford City Council in northern England said on Tuesday that Flowers stood down from his position as Labour councillor from 2002 until 2011 after "inappropriate but not illegal adult content" was found on his computer.

Finance minister George Osborne will be talking to regulators about the best form of inquiry into the affair in the coming days, Cameron said.

Flowers' links to Labour could be damaging for the party, currently leading the Conservatives in opinion polls before an election in 18 months.

Labour has been quick to distance itself from Flowers and suspended him on Tuesday for bringing the party into disrepute.

In parliament on Wednesday, Miliband avoided responding to Cameron's accusations and confined his remarks to attacking the Conservatives for taking donations from tax exiles and called them the "party of the rich".

DECISION TO APPROVE

The financial regulator will be under pressure to explain its decision to approve Flowers' appointment as a director of the bank in 2009 and later as its chairman.

Eyebrows were raised when Flowers told lawmakers on parliament's Treasury Select Committee earlier this month that the bank had 3 billion pounds of assets on its balance sheet, when the true figure was 47 billion.

The Financial Services Authority, which has since been replaced by the Financial Conduct Authority, approved his appointment but required the Co-op Bank to install two deputy chairmen with banking experience to advise him. Flowers said that was because it was "fully aware that my skills were not those of a banker".

The bank, once championed as the ethical alternative to Britain's investment banks, is part of the Co-operative Group, which is owned by its seven million consumer members and includes various retail businesses.

During Flowers' tenure, it racked up huge losses and faced a 1.5 billion pound ($2.42 billion) capital shortfall. The Co-op Group has since lost its majority stake in the bank to U.S. hedge funds that owned its debt.

Co-op Group chairman Len Wardle resigned on Tuesday to take responsibility for his part in appointing Flowers.

Britain's financial regulators are assessing whether to take separate enforcement action against the bank to determine if it misled investors over its financial health, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources said Britain's finance ministry will meet with regulators to thrash out the terms of an enquiry.

The timing could be affected by possible enforcement action and any possible criminal charges brought in connection with the drugs allegations, originally made by the Mail on Sunday newspaper and currently being investigated by the police.

Flowers has issued a statement through the church saying that he was seeking professional help, but has made no further comment.

Members of the public expressed disbelief that a cleric turned councillor enjoyed such a meteoric rise in the bank.

"You would think he would be someone who actually comes up through the banking system, but it didn't seem to work like that, did it?," civil servant Gordon Shultz, 57, told Reuters.

