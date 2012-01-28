LONDON A former partner at upmarket London lawfirm Mishcon de Reya was jailed for five years and six months on Friday for trying to trick Swiss bank EFG (EFGN.S) into granting a 22 million euro (18.5 million pound) loan, the UK Serious Fraud Office said.

Kevin Steele was found guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court December and was sentenced on Friday.

Two others who took part in the plot were also sent to jail.

Michael Shephard was sentenced to six years and three months' in prison and disqualified from acting as a company director for 15 years.

Mark Pattinson was sentenced earlier this month to 18 months in prison, a shorter term than his co-plotters after he agreed to give evidence in Steele's trial.

The three tried to defraud EFG bank in Zurich by supporting the loan application from Shephard with false letters from Bank Julius Baer in Guernsey showing there was over 76 million pounds held in two accounts on deposit as a security.

Steele had told EFG he wanted the money for property developments in Turkey.

($1 = 0.7615 euros)

(This story corrects that Steele did not have previous conviction)