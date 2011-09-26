LONDON Three British men accused of plotting a suicide bombing campaign in Britain using homemade explosives were remanded in custody on Monday charged under anti-terrorism laws.

Prosecutors also accused two of the men of travelling to Pakistan to receive training in poisons, bombs and weapons and making a "martyrdom video," the Press Association said.

The men were among six appearing in court for the first time since their arrest last week by counter-terrorism police in the city of Birmingham.

At a London court hearing, Prosecutor Deborah Walsh laid out a summary of the accusations against the six men, all from inner-city areas of England's second city that have large communities with roots in South Asia.

Ashik Ali, 26, Irfan Khalid, 26 and Irfan Nasser, 30, were accused of planning a bombing campaign, stating an intention to become suicide bombers, collecting money for terrorism and making or helping to make a homemade bomb.

Nasser and Khalid are also alleged to have gone to Pakistan to learn about bomb-making and poisons.

A fourth man, Rahin Ahmed, 25, was charged with helping people to travel to Pakistan for bomb training, collecting money for terrorism and "managing money for terrorist acts."

Bahader Ali, 28, was accused of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism and "arranging the availability of property for terrorist purposes."

A sixth man, Mohammed Rizwan, 32, was charged with failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.

Four of the men -- Ashik Ali, Nasser, Khalid and Ahmed, were remanded in custody until October 21 when they are due to appear at the Old Bailey, London's main criminal court.

Judge Daphne Wickham remanded Bahader Ali and Rizwan in custody until October 24 when they will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London.

Britain's security services have been on high alert since four British suicide bombers killed 52 commuters on three trains and bus in London on July 7, 2005. A similar attack failed two weeks later when the bombs did not explode.

The government said in July that the threat level had been downgraded by one notch to "substantial," the third highest of five categories, meaning an attack is a "strong possibility."

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)