LONDON A woman died and five people were injured when a car left the road and ploughed into a coffee shop in Kent, southeast of London, on Thursday morning, rescue services said.

Of the injured, four were in serious condition, the South East Coast Ambulance Service added in a Tweet.

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. at a Costa Coffee branch in the picturesque village of Westerham.

Police and crash investigators were on the scene but although some witnesses spoke of the car having been driven by an elderly man, there was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

