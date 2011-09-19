Naturalist David Attenborough acknowledges the applause after receiving the 2009 Prince of Asturias award for Social Sciences from Spain's Crown Prince Felipe during a ceremony at Campoamor theatre in Oviedo, northern Spain, October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

LONDON A group of 30 scientists, including Richard Dawkins and Sir David Attenborough has signed a petition calling on the government to combat Creationism in the classroom.

The previous Labour government issued guidance to schools stating that Creationism should not be taught to pupils but neither Labour nor the present government have cemented the guidance in law.

The religious belief that humanity, life and the Earth were created by God in six days, has ignited controversy in its rising popularity.

The petition says that theories of Creationism and Intelligent Design are not scientific theories but are portrayed in that way by "religious fundamentalists" who try to have their views promoted in publicly funded schools.

It also calls for the teaching of Evolution at both primary and secondary levels in the National Curriculum and in all schools. The idea popularised by Charles Darwin states that all living things developed from primitive organisms through a process of natural selection.

The petition claims that organisations such as Truth in Science are encouraging teachers to incorporate "intelligent design" a form of Creationism, into their science teaching.

To combat this they are calling for the introduction of "enforceable statuary guidance" that prevents such theories from being presented as scientific in any publicly funded school of whatever type.

Truth in Science has denied the allegations. "We wish to highlight the scientific weaknesses of neo-Darwinism and to encourage a more critical approach to the teaching of evolution in schools and universities," it said in a statement.

The government has said it will not accept any academy or free school proposal which plans to teach Creationism in the science curriculum or as an alternative to accepted scientific theories.

(Reporting by Lola Olufemi; Editing by Steve Addison)