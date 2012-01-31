LONDON The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Tuesday:

KEY POINTS

- Highest number of mortgage approval since Dec 2009

- Biggest monthly drop in consumer credit since records began in 1993

- Biggest monthly drop in M4 money supply since records began in 1982

- Biggest monthly decline in M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies since records began in July 2009

ECONOMIST COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"It is notable that even at Christmas, consumers were keen to keep down their borrowing.

"We expect consumer borrowing to remain limited over the coming months, although there is the possibility that there could be an increase in "stressed borrowing" with more people having to borrow to help finance their spending as a consequence of the extended squeeze on their purchasing power coming from elevated inflation, low wage growth and tighter fiscal policy. In addition, job losses are rising.

"Meanwhile, the sharp drop in underlying money supply growth in December makes at least another 50 billion pounds of Quantitative Easing by the Bank of England look even more of a racing certainty at their February policy meeting next week."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"What the data tells me is that the household sector is continuing its mild deleveraging process. There's a lot of belly-aching in the City and Westminster about how terrible these figures are, but the last thing the household sector needs at the moment is more household debt.

"Here, you have a situation where income growth is outstripping the rise in debt, which is positive. There's not an aggressive repayment of debt, the flipside of which is a deep consumer recession. It's happening at a more manageable pace.

"It's largely unavoidable, but it's also welcome. The sooner the household sector has debt levels at more manageable levels -- and we're still some years away from that -- the sooner you'll have a platform for a more sustainable recovery."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"I looked at the M4 (excluding intermediate OFCs) which I think is key in the context of QE, and the drop in the annual rate is quite disturbing. So I think that for Mervyn King it will maintain the case for more QE.

"It's very rare to be this low, and given they already started QE - even if it takes some time to feed through - it's not a great reading."

"Consumer credit is a little on the low side, but it's been oscillating close to zero for a couple years.

"It's dove-friendly data, and full steam ahead for more QE. The only question in my mind is whether its 50 billion or 75 billion."