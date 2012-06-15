LONDON The size of Britain's new scheme to get credit flowing through the economy will depend on businesses demand, Treasury minister Mark Hoban said on Friday.

"What we want to do is offer the banks the opportunity to lend money to businesses at a lower rate than they do at the moment. I think that will be attractive to many businesses who are credit-worthy ... and it (the amount) will depend on the take-up," Hoban told BBC radio when asked how big the envisaged the scheme being in terms of extra loans.

"The figure that we estimated last night is if lending increased by 5 percent ... that would be the equivalent of 80 billion pounds," he said.

"We want to send a very clear signal to businesses that finance is available at a price they can afford," he added.

The Bank of England and the finance ministry announced on Thursday the new scheme, to be launched in a few weeks, that will offer banks loans with a maturity of possibly 3-4 years at below current market rates.

The loans would be made available on condition that banks increase their lending to businesses and households.

Treasury officials said the government plan could support an estimated 80 billion pounds in new loans, while the central bank's separate scheme will provide monthly 5 billion pound tranches of six-month liquidity to banks.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; editing by Steve Addison)