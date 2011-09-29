BUCHAREST Setting up a new bank to boost lending to smaller companies would take too long to tackle what is an urgent problem, Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Thursday, rebuffing an idea from a Bank of England policymaker.

The Bank's Adam Posen, who has stood alone for the past year in calling for a second-round of quantitative easing, earlier this month proposed setting up a new bank to help smaller companies access credit.

But other Bank officials have been sceptical about the idea and Cable -- whose department would be instrumental in getting the idea off the ground -- also voiced doubts when he spoke to Reuters on a trip to promote trade with Romania.

"I don't think setting up a new institution is the best way to get quick action, because it takes a year, two years to get something agreed and legislated. The problem is urgent," Cable said in an interview.

But he did agree with Posen that the Bank was right to consider how a second round of quantitative easing would help smaller businesses, which rely on banks to fund their investment.

"I think the philosophy (Posen) sets out ... which is linking monetary expansion to credit to small businesses and things like that, that is the right thinking," Cable said.

Britain's economy has barely grown since last September, and the recent slump in share prices and a global economic slowdown have triggered fears of a renewed recession.

Cable said that beyond monetary policy and banks lending more money, Britain could also stimulate the economy by doing whatever it could to boost infrastructure and capital spending while keeping to its deficit-cutting spending plans.

Posen said the Bank could effectively finance the new bank by buying gilts on the secondary market on top of its existing 200 billion pound asset purchase programme. He also proposed the idea of having an entity that bundles and securitises loans extended to smaller businesses.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank to pump further money into the economy via its quantitative easing policy by November.

